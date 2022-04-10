Two dead in Akatsi Riot As MP, MCE and Police call for calm

The fallout of youth agitation and demonstration emanating from the alleged high handedness on the part of the Akatsi Police has resulted in the death of another teenager, Hamza Ademu, a JHS graduate of Akatsi Demonstration Basic School.

Ademu met his untimely death, when a stray live bullet hit him on the sidelines of Sunday’s youth demonstration at Akatsi but was pronounced dead when being transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Another demonstrator, Agboyibor Yao, who sustained injuries is currently receiving treatment at the Akatsi Municipal hospital.

This has brought the number of deaths to two in youth clashes with the Police from Akatsi South in the Volta Region after they agitated against the Police over the death of Setor Agormeda, a 20-year-old student of Akatsi Senior Technical School.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Sunday, April 10 after he was involved in an accident due to an alleged Police chase on a theft case together with two other pillion riders on Saturday dawn, April 9 at about 1300 hours.

The youth, who became incensed by the news of the demise of the student began to mill up at the Akatsi Police station in the early hours of Sunday with offensive materials.

The confrontation, however, led to the injury of some demonstrators and death of Ademu.

The authorities in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) have appealed to the rampaging youth to exercise patience as they worked behind the scenes to determine the cause of the incident.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South in a statement, pleaded with the youth to remain calm to avoid any further loss of life or injury.

“I call on the Akatsi Police to resort to peaceful resolution of matters and restore peace at Akatsi,” he stated.

Chief Superintendent Felix Anyidoho, the Volta regional Police Crime Officer in an interview, assured the general public of bringing those at fault before the law.

He stated the Police would soon come out with the actual statement on the incident.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, on his part promised to engage the necessary parties for a lasting peace to prevail.

It would be recalled that a similar incident happened on Friday, November 5, last year, where a 22-year-old Etornam Avulekpor died as a result of an alleged Police brutality.

Calm has since been restored to the area as heavily armed Police personnel were deployed to the area.