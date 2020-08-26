A car burns as a crowd of more than 100 people gathers following the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that officers got in their cars to leave at one point, and some in the crowd started smashing a squad car's window, and another vehicle, pictured, was set on fire. The gathering occurred in the neighborhood where a Milwaukee officer shot and killed a man police say was armed hours earlier during a foot chase. (Calvin Mattheis/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Two people have died and another has been injured in a shooting during the third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of a black man, according to local police.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. local time (0445 GMT) in an area where protests were taking place, police said in a news release, adding that the injured person was in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

FBI and Kenosha police have launched an investigation into the shooting, according to an ABC News report.

A video posted on social media shows 29-year-old Jacob Blake appearing to be shot by police seven times in the back at close range in Kenosha on Sunday evening. Blake was later taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

His family plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Kenosha Police Department over the shooting, a family attorney said Tuesday.

