Two people have died and another has been injured in a shooting during the third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of a black man, according to local police.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. local time (0445 GMT) in an area where protests were taking place, police said in a news release, adding that the injured person was in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

FBI and Kenosha police have launched an investigation into the shooting, according to an ABC News report.

A video posted on social media shows 29-year-old Jacob Blake appearing to be shot by police seven times in the back at close range in Kenosha on Sunday evening. Blake was later taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

His family plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Kenosha Police Department over the shooting, a family attorney said Tuesday.