Two people died and six got injured in a car crash at Tesano, a suburb of Accra, on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Aboagye-Nyarko, Tesano Motor Transport, has disclosed.

DSP Aboagye-Nyarko said a Takorasi-Accra bound Hyundai Grace Commuter bus with registration number GS 5366-18 run into a stationary trailer with registration number TG 1115 BA at 0430hours.

The dead; driver of the commercial vehicle aged 53 and a female passenger, have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary while the injured are on admission at the Police Hospital, Achimota Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He said the trailer loaded with onions developed a fault around 0350 hours at the Tsikata-Papaye area on same day and was thus, rendered immobile.

DSP Aboagye-Nyarko said Personnel from the Tesano Police Command quickly rushed to the accident scene to assist victims.

He debunked rumors that the traffic lights along the Tesano road were not working, adding that, they were rather unstable.

The driver of the trailer truck, Mr Adams Rabiu, 43, has been arrested by the Police and assisting with investigations.