A driver of a yutong bus who made a wrong overtaking has led to the death of a 45-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl at Akim Asafo near Suhum in the Eastern region.

A police report said on April 26 at about 1930 hours, the driver Francis Ali, aged 30 was driving a Yutong Bus with registration number GE 5124-19 with passengers on board from Accra to Bawku.

On reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Akim Asafo near Suhum on the Accra -Kumasi highway, he made a wrong overtaking without observing traffic from the opposite direction leading to the accident.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer, Eastern Regional Police Command, said in the process the driver crashed head-on with a Mitsubishi Pajero 4×4 private car with registration number GE 1201-18.

The Mitsubishi Pajero driver now deceased was aged about 45 and a young girl aged about 12 died on the spot.
He said another victim Yaa Pokua aged 35 sustained injuries and was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital and admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies were removed from the scene and sent to the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Sgt Gomado added that accident vehicles had been removed from the road to allow for free flow of traffic.

