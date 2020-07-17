The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two electoral officers of the Electoral Commission for registering citizens at a non-designated area.

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Crime Officer at the Northern Regional Police Command, who confirmed the arrest, said “On July 17, 2020 at 0800 hours, the police acting upon intelligence, arrested suspect Mumuni Abilla Yusif, 26, data entry clerk at Kpanshegu Registration cluster in the East Gonja District in the Savannah Region registering voters at Vittin in the Tamale Metropolis.”

He said “A search in his room recovered one Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit.”

He added that “Further investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect Mohammad Yushaw Kongsoha, 32 years, who is the registration officer at the Kpanshegu cluster.”

He said “At the time of the arrest of the two, 12 persons including; 10 males and two females had been registered on July 17, 2020 between 0704 hours and 0800 hours at Vittin, which is not a designated registration centre.”

He said the two suspects were currently at the custody of the police assisting with investigation, adding “After investigation, they will be charged with the appropriate Offences and put before court.”

