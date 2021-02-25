Coronavirus Variant Illustration Of V
dpa/GNA – Rot-Weiss Essen players Amara Conde and Oguzhan Kefkir have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation, the fourth division club said a week ahead of their German Cup quarter-final against Holstein Kiel.

Essen said on Wednesday that midfielder Conde and winger Kefkir tested positive in mandatory tests ahead of the big match.

“We have intensified our measures since the positive test results and cancelled training for two days as a precaution,” sports director Joern Nowak said. “The following tests were thankfully negative so that we can continue playing and training.”

Essen are bidding to become only the second fourth-tier team to reach the last four in the cup. They have eliminated Bundesliga sides Bielefeld and Leverkusen, and second-division Dusseldorf, in the previous rounds.

Second division Kiel ousted title holders Bayern Munich in the previous round.

