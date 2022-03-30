Two Ex-convicts Grabbed For Burglary

Two ex-convicts, Joseph Senahia, 22, and Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu, 23, are in the custody of the Denu Police in the Volta Region for numerous break-ins and stealing.

Their arrest follows a recent break-in into two homes where they stole property worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.

A press statement issued by DSP Elizabeth Effia Tenge, Public Affairs Officer, Volta Regional Police Command, said on Monday, March 21, 2022, they broke into a home at Denu and made away with a Haojue BF motorbike, two king-size mattresses, a 40 inches plasma television, glass centre table, standing fan, money box containing cash sum of GHS7,000.00, thermo cooler set, cooking utensils, studio headphone, a DSTV decoder and cash sum of GHS11,000.00.

The next day, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, they again ransacked another house at Dzenunyekpodzi and stole items including mattresses, furniture set, a sewing machine, tabletop fridge, and bags containing personal belongings, DSP Tenge said.

She said acting on intelligence, suspect Joseph Senahia was arrested on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his hideout in Awakorme, a suburb of Aflao, and he mentioned Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu as an accomplice, leading to his arrest.

The two have confessed to committing the two burglaries together with other accomplices who are at large.

Mrs Tenge said, efforts were underway to arrest the third suspect Kofi Kofigo and retrieve other items including the Motorcycle, TV sets, and cooking utensils that had been disposed of.

She said both suspects would be arraigned soon.

The Command advised residents not to leave their homes unattended and notify neighbours if they are going away for long. “Communities are entreated to be each other’s keeper and question suspicious characters loitering within neighborhoods for monitoring purposes,” she added.