Two fake currency fraudsters arrested

Two suspects, Kenneth Anarfi, aged 51, and Philip Chorkson, 37 years old, have been arrested for allegedly trading with fake currency.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command on Friday, September 24, 2021, the Police received complaint that two suspects driving a Ford Pick Up Truck with the registration number GE 9217-12 went to a shop at Tuba, a suburb of Accra to purchase electrical cables and other items valued at GHc16,550.00.

She said they paid same in its dollar equivalent of USD2,600, however, the dollars were suspected to be fake currencies.

DSP Obeng said the Police initiated a look out for the suspects and on Friday, October 22, 2021, at about 1400 hours, they were intercepted around Tuba and arrested.

Investigations also confirmed their identities, she added.

She said the Police unravelled that the true name of suspect Philip Chorkson is Francis Londiz.

DSP Obeng said a search was also conducted in their place of abode led to the retrieval of items including, deep freezers, air conditioners, TV sets, 39 gallons of engine oil, bags Of rice, tomato paste, electrical cables.

She said others were two laptops, boxes of nails, gas cylinders, fake US Dollar notes, new head pans, frozen fish and chicken, and other products in large quantities suspected to be proceeds of their fraudulent engagements.

DSP Obeng said the Police was extending an invitation from members of the general public, especially, persons who had fallen victim to such crime, to help identify the suspects and volunteer useful information to reveal the remaining aspects of fraudulent operations, perpetrated by the two suspects.

She said the information could be channelled through the Weija Divisional Police Command, the Accra Regional Police CID, and the Police Public Affairs Unit, Accra.