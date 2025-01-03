Two Feared Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Apam-Winneba Highway

A tragic accident involving three vehicles at Gomoa Otsew on the Apam-Winneba highway in the Central Region has left two people feared dead and several others injured.

The crash occurred on Thursday evening, and emergency responders worked tirelessly to rescue the victims.

DOII Anthony Kwesi Rhule, the Apam District Fire Service Commander, who led the rescue operation, stated that it took firemen several hours to free one of the victims who had become trapped in their vehicle. According to initial reports, a Honda Pilot 4×4 with the registration number DE 3440-13, traveling from Apam towards Winneba, collided head-on with a sprinter minibus with the registration number GW 5064-24. The collision caused the Honda Pilot to spin and crash into a Kia truck (GW 8308-21), which was loaded with pineapples and heading in the opposite direction towards Winneba.

All victims were transported to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba for medical treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speeding and improper overtaking by the driver of the Honda Pilot may have been factors contributing to the crash.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident, while the community mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.