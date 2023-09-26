Two Female Boxers Get WISA Recognition At 9th Awards Ceremony

Out of the 32 personalities who were honoured by the Women In Sports Association (WISA), two were female boxers, Trudy Manteaw, an amateur of the Ghana Army and Leticia Naa Amanua Ankrah of the Akotoku Academy a professional boxer.

The two winners for Boxing who are based in Bukom were very grateful to the honour done them.

Leticia Ankrah, a bantamweight boxer who displayed resilience in her last bout at the Idrowhyte Events Center when she won against a Nigerian thanked the organisers of the Awards for monitoring her progress and promised to work hard to bring a world title to Ghana.

Trudy Manteaw said corporate Ghana must get involve seriously with sports investment and partnership as the talents are there in abundance but they need financial support and technical training to sharpen up.

She also thanked WISA and Ghandour Cosmetics for honouring the best female athletes in the country.

Other female boxers who have received the WISA Award in the past include Ornella Sathoud, Sarah Apew, Faruzia Osman and Ramatu Quaye.

President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore said she love boxing and other combat sports like Judo and Karate do.

She advised female athletes to take good care of themselves so that they can last in sports.