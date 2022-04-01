Two Female Fire Officers Honoured For Their Impressive Work

The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has honoured two female personnel of the Service for their impressive work.

The duo: GOI Adisa Musah and ADOII Mary Afesi, were awarded with a citation for their outstanding performance and high level of professionalism in executing their duties.

The Command said the awardees have shown great resilience in practical fire fighting which was a daunting task and male dominated, hence the recognition.

“In this male dominated bastion, things are very macho, yet, you have never shown weakness in your resolve to rub shoulders with males if not surpass them.

“Indeed, you are one of the very few ladies in the Service who are at the fore front of fire fighting and rescue operations,” the citation read.

The awardees in an interview with the Ghana News Agency thanked the Command for the recognition and the honour done them.

They said little did they know their commitment and dedication to duty would result in such recognition and pledged to continue to give of their best to protect lives and properties.