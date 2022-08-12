Two Fire Officers Present Trophies to Chief Fire Officer

Chief Fire Officer, (CFO) Julius Kuunuor received in his office trophies from Station Officer Grade Two (STNO II) Emmanuel Daitey and Leading Fireman (LFM) Kofi Appiah on Thursday 11th August, 2022.

STNO II Daitey won three (3) trophies from the National Veteran Table Tennis Championship organised in Accra and Koforidua while LFM Kofi Appiah won a trophy and a citation from a game organised for transport operators of GPRTU by the Road Safety Commission.

CFO kuunuor in his remarks praised the duo for their achievements and call on other SportsMen and Women of the Service to emulate the two (2) officers.

In attendance at the brief presentation ceremony were also the Director for Human Resource and Training, DCFO Gifty Mensah Sarpong, the Director Safety, DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, the Director of Public Relations, ACFO I Timothy Osafo-Affum and the Head of Sports DO III Edward Annang Akporh.