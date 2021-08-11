Two fires still raging in Turkey, though others now under control

More than 80 fire engines and 350 rescue personnel battled at least two wildfires in Turkey’s western Mugla province on Wednesday as strong winds and the mountainous terrain made firefighting efforts difficult, a local official told dpa.

“Currently two fires are raging in a canyon area that cannot be reached by fire engines and that even helicopters have difficulty approaching,” Bahattin Yavuz, the fire chief in the town of Koycegiz, told dpa by phone.

Several water trucks worked to keep nearby fire suppression ponds full despite nearly 40-degree-Celsius heat, Yavuz said.

Residential areas were not immediately threatened, but the authorities remained on alert, Yavuz said, adding that both the military and various NGOs have joined the firefighting efforts.

Elsewhere in Mugla province, fires in the ancient port city of Bodrum were contained overnight Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Two weeks after the outbreak of the worst fires in the country for more than a decade, Turkey has largely regained control of the situation.

More than 66,000 hectares of forest has been wiped out in Mugla province alone so far this summer, and authorities are only just beginning to assess the damage sustained nationwide from at least 275 fires in some 53 provinces.

Drought and winds risk sparking new fires in the months to come, Doganay Tolunay, a forest engineer at Istanbul University, told dpa.

Extreme weather continues across the country. While emergency services in Turkey’s south-west are still battling flames, the Black Sea coastline in the north of the country is suffering from heavy rains and flash floods.

In the city of Bartin, around 400 kilometres east of Istanbul, one person is still missing after flood water swept away cars, destroyed roads and damaged houses, according to state news agency Anadolu.