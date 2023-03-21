Two fishermen killed by lightning strike in southern Tanzania

Two fishermen from the same family died Sunday after they were hit by a lightning strike in the Indian Ocean’s coastal region of Mtwara, police confirmed Monday.

“The two fishermen were hit by a lightning strike at around 10 a.m. local time as they were fishing at Mtandi village in Msimbati ward,” said Nicodemus Katembo, the Mtwara regional acting police commander.

Katembo told a news conference that the bodies of the two fishermen were collected from their fishing boat by fellow fishermen who reported the incident to the police.

Katembo said the lightning strike that hit the two fishermen was accompanied by a heavy downpour. Enditem