jail

Two friends who connived to steal two sheep at Nsuta in the Ahafo North East District, have been sentenced to two years imprisonment each, by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Frank Oppong, 24, and Evans Asubonteng, 19, both driver’s mate, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and were convicted on their own plea by the Court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Police Chief Inspector Livingstone Akubia told the Court that the complainants were farmers at Nsuta, where the convicts resided.

He said on April 09 this year, at about 5:30 am, the complainants detected the theft of their sheep valued at GHC600.00 each in their homes and mounted a search for them.

He said at about 8am the same day they heard an announcement from the community information centre that the convicts had been arrested with three sheep.

The complainants proceeded to the scene and identified the sheep as theirs.

Chief Inspector Akubia said the convicts were handed to the Pokukrom police and in their caution statements, admitted the offence and they were charged and brought before the Court.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSefwi Amoaya wage war on illegal miners
Next articleEU warns Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire over possible ban of cocoa into EU markets
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here