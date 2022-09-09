Two Ghanaian Referees Invited for CAHB Officiating Course in Abidjan

The Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) has invited two Ghanaian Referees for Continental Badge officiating Course at Abidjan, Ivory Coast from 10th to 17th, September 2022.

The course is geared towards equipping the referees with the needed materials and keep them abreast with the current rules and regulations regarding the development of the sport.

Maxwell Asiedu and Dickson Iddi Diabor are the paired referees to participate in the training.

The first phase of the training which was the theory aspect was done last year during the Covid lockdown via Zoom. The eight days second phase course will focus on practicals and technicalities of the game.

The newly elected president of the Handball Association of Ghana, Nii Lantey Bannerman as part of his objectives of revamping and igniting the sport on Thursday presented 1,300 Euros and flight tickets to the said referees.

Both referees officiated in the recently ended Karen Slowe Cup, a memorial handball tournament held in collaboration with the Greater Accra Handball Association.

By Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie