Two Ghanaian Teachers Among Top 50 Finalists for Prestigious 2025 Global Teacher Prize

Two Ghanaian educators, Faith Aku Dzakpasu and Stella Gyimaah Larbi, have been named among the top 50 finalists for the 2025 Global Teacher Prize, a prestigious award that celebrates extraordinary contributions to global education.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the teachers, who are now in the running for the coveted US$1 million prize.

Dzakpasu, who teaches at GRETA ‘D’ Shepherd 2 Basic School in the Greater Accra Region, and Larbi, a teacher at Adenta Community Junior High School, have been recognized for their outstanding impact in the classroom. This year, they join an elite group of educators from around the world vying for the recognition, which was established by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO.

The Global Teacher Prize, now in its ninth year, aims to celebrate teachers who have made a significant difference in their communities and have helped shape the future of education. The award not only provides financial recognition but also seeks to raise the profile of the teaching profession on a global scale.

During an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on January 17, Dzakpasu expressed her gratitude and excitement about being named as one of the 50 best teachers worldwide. “Being named as one of the 50 best teachers in the globe is something that makes me so happy,” she said. Reflecting on her journey, she noted that the achievement was a testament to God’s mercy, emphasizing the sheer number of educators worldwide.

Her road to the top has been a testament to hard work, resilience, and passion. The 2023 National Best Teacher described her journey as one full of perseverance. “The journey has not been an easy one. It has been full of hard work, resilience, and passion,” she said, acknowledging that her efforts had earned her this moment. Her recognition as the National Best Teacher last year solidified her place as a role model within Ghana’s education sector.

The Global Teacher Prize, which shines a light on the vital role educators play in shaping society, also seeks to elevate the status of teaching as a profession. As finalists, Dzakpasu and Larbi have not only made Ghana proud but have also set a high benchmark for teachers across the nation. Their recognition serves as an inspiring reminder of the transformative power of dedication, innovation, and love for teaching.