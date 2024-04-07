Two Giants Clash At Africa-Breaking Nation 2024

Africa Breaking Nation – ‘All Style Crew’ and ‘One On One’ battle it out at Fa Se Gardens, La …

The exciting and spectacular Africa Breaking Nation 2024 competition is happening at La, Fe Se Gardens from 11th to 14 April 2024.

The event is being organized by Africa Breaking Academy in collaboration with The Ruggeds from the Netherlands.

The project aims to highlight Breaking as a new sport for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nana Tuffour Okai aka B boy Lyricx CEO of African Breaking Academy said there will be professional Dance Workshops in Elmina and Accra before the main event that is hosting super Break dancers from eight African Countries.

They thanked the amazing students of ABA, Goethe Institute, and the Breaking Federation of Ghana. National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their motivation, inspiration and support.

The countries to be represented are Ghana, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Niger and Burkina Faso.

They will compete in one versus-one and all style crew-breaking battles.