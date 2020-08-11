Two persons who allegedly swindled a mechanic over the sale of an unregistered Toyota Corolla valued at GHC60, 000 have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Benjamin Essel, a 27 year old Barber, and Kwame Boanor, a 40 year old farmer, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to steal and stealing.

Essel and Boanor pleaded not guilty before the Court presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful. The Court remanded them into police custody to reappear on August 26.

General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, the Prosecutor, told the Court that the complainant Mr. Simon Avevor, was a Welder and a resident at Ashiaman Lebanon while Essel and Boanor resided at Asofan and Santor, respectively.

Sergeant Sarfo said in March, this year, Mr. Avevor displayed in his shop located at Zenu, along the Ashiaman-Dodowa Road, an unregistered Toyota Corolla for sale with his contact number.

Prosecution said Essel on two occasions called the complainant and expressed interest. Essel therefore lured the complainant to drive the vehicle to Fiesta Royale Hotel at Dzorwulu, Accra to enable his mechanic,that is Boanor, to test drive before payment of GHS60, 000 was done.

On March 12, this year, prosecution said at about 7:15 am, the complainant drove the vehicle to the agreed location and Boanor on seeing the complainant introduced himself as the mechanic sent by Essel.

Prosecution said the complainant handed over the ignition key to Boanor to test drive. Boanor asked the complainant to sit in front while he drove the vehicle.

While driving, prosecution said, Boanor intentionally opened the car booth. The complainant alighted with the intention of closing the booth and Boanor sped off.

Prosecution said the complainant called Essel and complained about Boanor’s behaviour and he (Essel) informed him that Boanor would return the vehicle because he was only conducting a test drive.

Prosecution said the complainant waited but Boanor did not return. The complainant approached a security man in the area and he informed him (Boanor) to report the matter to the Police.

A report was therefore made to the Airport Police and on June 19, this year, the complainant was at Adenta Police Station to receive an accident vehicle to work on when he saw Boanor in Police custody and identified him.