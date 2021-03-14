Two gunmen have been killed in an encounter with Nigerian troops in the northern state of Kaduna, an official said on Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said in a statement that the troops killed the two bandits during a night ambush operation along the Gwagwada-Chikun road in the Chikun area of the state on Saturday.

The commissioner said the troops set an ambush along the route in anticipation of the bandits, and several bandits approached on two motorcycles and returned fire in an attempt to charge through the ambush.

“They were, however, overwhelmed, and two bandits were neutralized by the troops, while the others retreated with gunshot wounds,” said Aruwan.

He added that the encounter was part of an aggressive operation to stamp out banditry and other crimes in the country.