To enhance quality health care delivery in the Western Region, Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has donated Mercedes Benz ambulance to two health facilities.

The ambulances worth $248,000 were fitted with the required medical equipment and would benefit Apinto Government and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal hospitals.

Handing over the vehicles to the recipients at Awhitieso, Mr Stephen Osei-Bempah, the General Manager, Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL), Tarkwa Mine said the donation was on the request by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, Mr George Mireku Duker.

He said the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Alfred Baku on behalf of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation decided to honour the promise as it was in line with the Mine’s value of integrity.

The General Manager entreated administrators of both hospitals to maintain the vehicles properly to enable the citizens to benefit.

He expressed gratitude to the health professionals who have worked to keep their community members safe and healthy.

Mrs Caroline Effah Otoo, the Municipal Health Director, who received the keys to the vehicles, emphasized that it would help minimize maternal and neonatal deaths.

She further added that women in labour with complications and the critically ill would be referred on time to seek medical attention.

Mrs Otoo expressed appreciation to the Company for the goodwill and continuous support to the directorate and assured Gold Fields Ghana Foundation that the vehicles would be put to good use.

The MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, Mr George Mireku Duker, on his part, thanked Gold Fields for the commitment to ensure that the residents received the needed quality healthcare.

He appealed to the various organizations in the constituency to emulate the gesture of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.