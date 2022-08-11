Two health facilities supported with essential medical equipment

Lifenet International, a faith-based nonprofit, has supported two health facilities of the Catholic Church in the Volta Region.

The NGO, on Tuesday presented medical equipment including delivery beds, sterilizers, suction machines, and drip stands, to the St. Francis Clinic at Saviefe Agorkpo, and the St. George Polyclinic at Liati.

Mr Idris Buabeng, Country Director of the Organisation, said while presenting the items, that the donation was to help the facilities enhance delivery, and that the medical tools would help increase facility capacity, enhance minor surgeries and other technical care.

He said addressing gaps in essential medical equipment formed part of the focus of the Organisation, which had committed to supporting facility budgets for medical equipment.

“The facilities would now have freedom to re-dedicate that budget to others including quality management and other essential needs,” the Country Director noted.

Lifenet International, headquartered in the United States of America, also provides capacity enhancement for the health staff of the facilities it supports, and has online learning systems to help meet its goal of quality health care.

The Organisation also helps ensure quality facility management and has periodic training and monitoring visits to that effect.

It established presence in Ghana in 2021, and had since supported 25 health facilities, nine of which belongs to the Catholic Church.

Mr Buabeng said Lifenet plans to reach out to 96 health centres nationwide within the period of three years.

Hanson Torde, Diocesan Health Director, commended the Organisation for aiding the Region, and said the support helped sustain the shared responsibility outlook of health delivery.

He said the two facilities recorded commendable performance, and that the support would help them deliver more to clients and promised that the Diocese would ensure the equipment was well-maintained.

The Diocesan Health Director appealed to traditional leaders to support health workers posted to their areas, to help address the deficiency of professional health staff in rural areas.

Edwin Keteku, Administrator of the St. Francis Clinic, a 24-bed facility, said the donation was timely as the cost of healthcare delivery escalated due to inflation.

He said the IGF of lower health facilities had come under constraint as a result, and that with the support, quality health delivery would be made more affordable and sustainable.