Two hundred people screened for breast cancer in Ho

More than 200 women at the Government Administrative enclave in Ho have been screened for breast cancer as part of the Pink October campaign.

The exercise, organised by West FM, a local radio station, and the Ho Teaching Hospital, was to help deepen breast cancer awareness in the Municipality.

It was held at the forecourt of the Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency, with civil servants in the area taking the advantage to have their breasts examined.

About 12 people were referred to the Hospital for additional examination.

Mrs Patience Nutakor, the Administrator of the Food and Drugs Authority, and a breast cancer campaigner in the Municipality, shared knowledge on breast care and cautioned against close breast contact with radiation-emitting devices such as mobile phones.

The long use of hormonal drugs and birth control medications should also be reconsidered.

She touched on the risk of smoking and fashion trends that kept the breasts constrained in propping undergarments.

Both the males and females were advised to take advantage of the screening opportunities and learn to self-examine at least once a month.

Mrs Nutakor told the GNA that she was impressed with the turnout, particularly of students from the area, who were led by their teachers to get screened.

“It was a great programme,” she said, and called for extensive education and for more non- governmental organisations to get on board as breast cancer treatment remained expensive.

“Most patients fall on the way due to the costs and the non-affordability of drugs caused most patients to fall prey to quack doctors and cures, so it must be considered under the NHIS,” Mrs Nutakor said.

She said the disease rate continued to rise in the region, hence all must be concerned and mindful of risky lifestyles.

Dr Israel Hagbevor, the General Surgeon Resident, Ho Teaching Hospital, said the presence of males at the screening showed the heightened awareness of the disease.

He said it had been realised that most women never examined their breasts and gave the assurance that not all lumps were cancerous.

“Our core message to our ladies and even the gents is that we should take good care of ourselves. Self-examination is key because early detection is most important in cancer management.”

Mr Steven Dzordzordzi, the Marketing Manager of West FM, said with October declared as breast cancer awareness month, the station decided to embark on the screening as part of its corporate responsibility pack.

He said the West FM Foundation would soon roll out some programmes to support breast cancer treatment in the Region, and would make the screening exercise an annual event.