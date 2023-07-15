Two hundred teachers retooled for effective classroom work  

Some Two hundred teachers from the Western and Western North Regions have undergone an in-service training to re-equip them to deliver more efficiently in the classroom.

The training, under the GNAT-Canada Teachers Federation/FCE collaboration took the teachers through subject areas such as class Management, gender and culture, technology education and inclusiveness.

Mr. Ernest Asamoah, the Programme Coordinator said the partnership with Canada span some 63 years of effective engagement and knowledge exchange to improve upon education delivery outcomes in the country.

He in that regard encouraged all teachers to make good use of the knowledge acquired, transfer it to other teachers to ensure that quality education was given a boost on their schools.

He said the training would offer the 200 Teachers two points each in their yearly assessment Programme and encouraged them to take continuous professional development seriously.

Ms. Julia Degirolamo, the Team Lead for Canada said the overseas projects had become a critical tool to exchange ideas and increase the gain in global education targets.

She, therefore, entreated the participants to use the new skills acquired to innovate change in the classroom…”leadership roles must well be seen from now”.

Mrs. Sally Nelly Coleman, the Metro Director of Education praised GNAT for such projects and programmes which equipped the teacher to live up to his or her best.

She noted how the GNAT had contributed to her professional development and growth and encouraged the teachers to effectively take part in all its activities to improve their course.