Two illegal chainsaw operators remanded into Police custody

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has remanded two chainsaw operators, Yaw Atiso and Sule Mammud into Police custody to reappear on Thursday, September 01 this year.

Atiso, age 21, first accused and Mammud, 23 years, second accused were charged on two counts of “conspiracy to commit crime” and “subjecting forest produce to any manufacturing process without authority”.

According to the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey (Esq.), first and second accused who are residents of Nkrankwanta, the Dormaa West District capital were being kept in Police custody to assist the Police in investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector (D/C Inspt.), Timothy Ahiaduvor, the prosecutor told the Court complainant is a Range Supervisor with Dormaa District Forestry Services Division (FSD).

He said at about 1130 hours on Monday, August 15, while the complainant and a military patrol team were on their usual patrols at Mpameso Forest Reserve at compartment 132, a concession belonging to Messrs Telmark Timber Company Limited, they saw the accused persons illegally sawing two trees, Wawa and Odum into lumbers.

D/C Inspt. Ahiaduvor said they were arrested and their two chainsaw machines were seized and

brought to the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police Station where complaint was made against them.