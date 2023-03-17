Two in court over fraud

Two persons, who allegedly took GH₵1million from the Senior Staff Association of the University of Education, Winneba, have been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons are said to have taken the money under the pretext of supplying the Association with 19 cars of different brands, but failed.

They are Jeffrey Sefakor Agbodo, a 35-year-old businessman and Helen Habib, a 29-year-old student.

The accused persons, charged with defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

Initially, counsel for the accused person prayed the Court for bail, saying that the accused persons had a fixed place of abode, adding that they were not a fright risk.

The counsel said Mr Agbodo was a businessman in a renowned company while Ms Habib was a nursing mother.

“My clients will always be available in Court to stand trial,” the counsel said.

Meanwhile Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong, opposed the bail application for Mr Agbodo on the grounds that Mr Agbodo had promised to lead Police to Tema Harbor for the rest of the cars.

“My Lord, I am not opposing the bail application for Ms Habib because she is a nursing mother,” the prosecution added.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore, admitted Ms Habib to bail in the sum of GH₵500,000.00 with two sureties.

The Court directed that the sureties be people who could satisfy the bail sum. Mr Agbodo was remanded into Police custody for further investigation. The matter has been adjourned to March 29, 2023.

The facts as presented by the prosecution was that the complainant, Eric Abroh, was a Trustee of the Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana. The prosecution said the accused persons were residents of Tse-Addo.

It said in October 2021, the Senior Staff Association of the University of Education, Winnebago, wanted cars for its members and in the process, the accused persons approached the Association and said they were in the position to supply the Association with 19 cars of different brands.

The prosecution said the accused persons who claimed they were business partners demanded and collected an amount of GH₵1,031,000 from the association to supply the cars within two months.

It said the said amount was paid to the accused persons through their ADB Bank account with the name El Emunah Group, adding that the accused persons after taking the money supplied only three cars out of the 19 to the complainants.

The prosecution said after the accused persons had taken the said amount of money, Mr Agbodo changed his phone number and they both relocated to a different place of abode, unknown to the complainants.

It said all efforts made by the complainants to locate the accused persons were abortive.

The prosecution said on March 10, 2023, the case was reported to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused persons the same day.

It said the accused persons admitted receiving the said amount from the complainants to supply 19 cars, but failed to do so.