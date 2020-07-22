An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Mohammed Abdulai, alias Dangote and Abass Issah alias Siza to 15 years imprisonment each in hard labour for robbery.

Abdulai, and Issah pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery but they were found culpable after trial, an accomplice, whose name was not given is still at large.

Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Abdulai, 30, is a head porter whilst Issah, 22, is a vulcanizer.

He said Mr Johnson Odum and Mr Kwabena Arhinful are drivers’ mates and the complainants in the case.

Inspector Ahiabor said on August 23, 2019, at about 2200 hours at CP, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the complainants were watching movies at a spot close by when suddenlly the gang of three including Abddulai, Issah and another, armed with knives threatened to stab them if they did not hand over their cellular phones and monies.

Prosecution said they succeeded in collecting two Techno mobile phones valued GH¢200.00; one pen drive valued GH¢50.00; and a cash of GH¢200.00 from the complainants and fled.

The Prosecution said the next day, the complainants reported the incident to the Police which led to the arrest of Abdulai who also led Police to arrest Issah at his hideout at Kofikrom near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

He said a separate search on Abdulai revealed the two mobile phones and GH¢165.00 whilst a face mask and a jack knife was found on Issah.

Inspector Ahiabor said during their cautioned statements, they confessed to the crime but failed to lead Police to their accomplice and after investigations they were arraigned.

