Two jailed six years each for causing harm

Two persons, who fought and inflicted cutlass wounds on a man over grazing site near River Sonukpo in the Volta Region, have been sentenced to six years imprisonment each by the Sogakope Circuit Court.

This is after the court had found Joshua Adzido and Modestus Atsu guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing harm and causing harm.

The two accused persons had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges before the court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Victor Somuah called three witnesses. The convicts, who were represented by Mr. Alfred Agbesi, also called a witness.

The prosecution’s case was that on August 9, 2021, at about 10:30am, the complainant in the company of one Ali Adama were sending their cattle for grazing behind a river known as Sonukpo and at a section of the path leading to the Riverbank, they met the accused persons with their cattle grazing.

It said Joshua Adzido then asked the complainant to go back and that he would not allow them to cross the river to the other side because that grazing site was for them alone.

The prosecution said Adzido chased the complainant’s (Musah Mohammed) cattle away, so the complainant directed his cattle through a different route to join the main road to the riverbank.

It said Adzido then drove his cattle and blocked the only path leading to the riverbank.

According to the prosecution, Modestus Atsu, the second accused person, also crossed the complainant’s cattle on the other side and drove them away.

It said because the place was surrounded by water, some of the complainant’s cattle entered the river and some were left in the bush.

The prosecution said one Ali Adama, a witness in the case, helped to rescue those that went into the river while the complainant also went after those that went into the bush.

It said Adzido threatened the complainant that he would teach him a lesson and inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainant’s head.

The prosecution said the complainant defended himself by hitting Adzido with a stick he was holding.

It said Atsu who was far from the scene then joined Adzido and he held the complainant from behind whiles Adzido kept hitting the complainant with a stick until blood was oozing from his head and he fell.

The prosecution said the two convicts then left the complainant to his fate.

It said the complainant managed to get home and later reported the matter to the Police at Dabala Police Station.