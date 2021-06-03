Court

Two Judges elected during the Executive Council session of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in February 2021 have been sworn in at the 61st Ordinary session at Arusha, Tanzania.

They are: Justice Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza from the Republic of South Africa and Justice Sacko Modibo from the Republic of Mali.

The newly elected Justices are replacing Justice Sylvain Oré from Côte d’Ivoire who had meritoriously served the African Continental Court from 2010-2021, and Justice Ângelo Vasco Matusse from the Republic of Mozambique from 2014-2021.

According to the African Court information available to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, the two judges were appointed at the 34th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit in February 2021.

Meanwhile the African Court had commenced its 61st Ordinary Session which would last for four-week, the Judges, among others, will examine a number of applications, and formally launch its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

As part of the African Court’s 15th Anniversary, it would hold a virtual Judicial Retreat of Judges from June 2-4 2021.

The African Court is composed of 11 Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The African Continental Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

