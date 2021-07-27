Two kids dead in fire at Moshie Zongo

Two kids were on Tuesday confirmed dead in a gory fire outbreak at Moshie Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi.

Tariq Alhadar, aged two, and his nine-month-old younger sister, Salamatu Alhadar, were reported to have been trapped in the blazing fire in their room.

Their bodies had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, while the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is working with the Police to identify the cause of the inferno.

Divisional Officer (DO) III Desmond Ackah, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, in an interview, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi that, they had a distress call in the morning that a house at Moshie Zongo had caught fire.

He said immediately some fire tenders stationed at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were detailed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

He described as unfortunate the manner in which some youth at the area almost prevented the fire-fighters from discharging their duties for no apparent reason, which delayed the rescue mission.

“Maybe, the situation could have been saved if the fire tenders had been allowed to the scene on time,” he confirmed to the GNA.

Mr. Kofi Nti-Kyei, Assembly Member for Moshie Zongo, also in an interview, said the incident had left the community devastated.

“These are innocent kids who were expected to grow up and contribute their quota to nation building,” he said.

The raging fire which swept through about five rooms also destroyed various property of the victims.