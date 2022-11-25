Two killed, 17 wounded in Nigeria auto crash

Two police personnel were killed and 17 others wounded following an auto crash in Nigeria, the police said Tuesday.

Sani Shatambaya, the spokesman for the police in the northeastern state of Borno, told reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital, that the incident occurred late Monday along the Hawan Kibo road in central Nigeria’s Plateau state.

The vehicle carrying police personnel experienced brake failure while en route to Uyo, the capital of the southern state of Akwa Ibom, where the 2022 biannual National Police Games was taking place, Shatambaya said, adding that the security agents were to represent the two northeastern states of Yobe and Borno at the games.

The deceased were female constables, and the 17 injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital, Shatambaya added.