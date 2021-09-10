Two killed, 25 missing after boat catches fire off Indonesia

Two people were killed and 25 went missing after a fishing boat caught fire off Indonesia’s Molucca islands last week, a search official said Thursday.

Five people were rescued by other fishermen after the accident in the Banda Sea on September 3, said Mustari, the head of the search and rescue agency on Ambon island.

“We received the information yesterday,” he said. “We have sent rescue teams in coordinating with other search agencies and the navy, but extreme weather is hampering the operation.”

The boat was sailing from the Muara Angke port in Jakarta to Merauke in Papua province when it caught fire after it was hit by a large wave, Mustari said, citing survivors’ accounts.

Two died on board and 30 people jumped off the boat, he said.