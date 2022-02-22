Two killed as key leader survive landmine blast in Somalia

By
Xinhua
-
0
The President of Somalia’s autonomous Puntland State, Said Abdullahi Deni on Monday survived a landmine blast in which two were killed in the port town of Bosaso in Bari region.

Security officials in the autonomous region said the landmine blast targeted the president’s convoy but two of his security guards lost their lives and four others wounded.

According to security officials, the President’s visit to Bosaso was meant to launch the election for the House of the People of Somalia’s Parliament.

The militant groups, al-Shabab and Islamic State (IS) that are active in Bosaso town of Bari region northeast Somalia.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest terrorist attack which comes amid the ongoing elections across the country. Enditem

