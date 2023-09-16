Two killed by gunmen in Cameroon

At least two people were killed by gunmen Friday morning in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, according to local and security sources.

Gunmen believed to be separatist fighters operating in the region opened fire on a car that was driving to Buea, chief town of the region, said a military official in the region.

“Two people were killed including the driver and a passenger. The other miraculously survived. They are all civilians who were going about their daily activities before the terrorists did that despicable act,” the official who asked not to be named told Xinhua by phone.

There has been renewed violence in the country’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since Monday last week after separatists declared a two-week lockdown to disrupt school resumption.

Cameroon has been fighting an armed separatist insurgency in the regions since 2017.