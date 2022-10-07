Two killed following gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria

Two people were killed following a gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun Thursday, local authorities said.

Three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident in the Ota area of Ogun Thursday morning, Ahmed Umar, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, told reporters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The tanker laden with gasoline lost control due to a mechanical deficiency as it was ascending on a slope, and it fell and burst into flames, said Umar.

He said a total of 12 vehicles, including the tanker, were involved in the unfortunate incident. The three injured people are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Umar advised tanker owners to install safety valves and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road to avert unnecessary mishaps. Enditem