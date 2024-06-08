Two killed in Boko Haram raid in Cameroon

At least two civilians have been killed after terror group Boko Haram raided a community in Cameroon’s Far North region, local and security sources said Friday.

The raid took place Thursday night in Oupai Manak village.

The militants invaded the locality when villagers were asleep and fired haphazardly, a military official in the region said.

“In the course of the shooting, the terrorists killed two men. They also looted foodstuffs, clothing items, sleeping materials and kitchen utensils,” the official, who opted for anonymity, told Xinhua. “The terrorists have increased attacks on civilian communities in the last two months because they want to steal foodstuffs.”

Cameroon has despatched additional forces to the region because of renewed raids by the terror group, according to security reports by the police.

Boko Haram has been operating in the region since 2014.