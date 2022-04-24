Two killed in southwest Nigeria road accident

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident on an expressway in southwest Nigeria’s Ogun state on Friday, according to the traffic police.

A total of 18 people, including 15 males and three females, were involved in the accident, Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps based in Ogun, told reporters at a press briefing in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Akinbiyi said the accident occurred at 1:10 p.m. Friday local time, when a bus experienced a tyre burst while on motion. The driver lost control of the bus which somersaulted on the expressway.

One person were killed on the spot, and another died after being rushed to a local hospital, said Akinbiyi, adding the 12 injured were receiving treatment in the hospital.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving. Enditem