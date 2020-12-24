Two people were on Wednesday killed while others injured as the police tried to disperse supporters of the country’s main opposition leader who had been summoned by police for questioning.

Among the killed included one supporter of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and a state prosecutor who was having his breakfast, according to local media.

Hundreds of supporters of leading opposition figure Hakainde Hichilema thronged the Force Headquarters, the headquarters of the Zambia Police, to offer solidarity to their leader.

The supporters, who sang solidarity songs near the police headquarters, were dispersed as the police shot teargas at them resulting in the supporters scampering.

Various social media platforms later showed the bodies of two people lying in a pool of blood while others could be heard crying.

There was a heavy presence at the police headquarters while helicopters were hovering around the city.

The opposition has been summoned for questioning in connection with a farm he acquired in the southern part of the country, according to his lawyers. Enditem