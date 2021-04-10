court

(dpa) – A priest and another clergy member were taken into police custody after celebrating an Easter Mass in France that did not adhere to coronavirus safety rules, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations had already begun at the start of the week. Both church members were released in the evening.

They are under suspicion after an Easter Mass on Saturday in Paris’ Church of Saints Eugene and Cecilia in which multiple people stood close together without masks, according to French media.

Masses may currently only be said in compliance with distancing rules. The Paris diocese also points out that communion may only be received by hand and that masks are compulsory from the age of 11.

Video excerpts of the four-hour service also showed people receiving communion by mouth.

The Paris diocese opened an ecclesiastical case against the priest in charge of the church. Hygiene measures are the subject of clear instructions, which the Paris diocese regularly reminds people of, it said in a statement. These had not been observed at the Mass.

France, with a population of about 67 million, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 4.8 million people have become infected, while 97,000 people have died in relation to the virus.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFacebook removes another 16,000 groups dealing with fake reviews
Next articleChina’s inflation turns positive: PPI rises most since 2018
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here