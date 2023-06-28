Two men arrested for burning 49 cars in Botswana

Two men were arrested in connection with the burning of 49 cars in Botswana’s southern province, the police said on Monday.

According to Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basuti, an individual surrendered to police and revealed that he ignited the fire while cooking with another man. The two men are currently in police custody. The investigation is underway.

A total of 49 cars caught fire on Sunday at Jwaneng mining town in southern Botswana, where the owners were attending the 2023 Toyota Desert Race.

Minister of Defence and Security Kagiso Mmusi said a vendor spotted an opportunity to cook in an area designated for a parking lot. The grass in the area caught fire because it had dried out, and the fire spread swiftly.

The firefighters took longer to reach the site as a huge crowd of people were gathering at the finish line, Mmusi added.