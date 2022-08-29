Two men jailed 18 months each for stealing GH¢1,500

Two men, Evans Kwame Owusu, 32, and Nicholas Kwadwo Opanka, 22, a driver and a sawmill operator respectively, have been jailed 18 months each for stealing GH¢1,500 in a shop at Assin-Fosu in the Central Region.

Owusu and Opanka were charged with two counts of conspiracy to steal and stealing when they appeared before the Assin-Fosu District Court, presided over by Mr Abdul Majeed Illiasu.

The convicts, pleaded guilty on both counts and prayed the court for leniency.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, said the complainant was Madam Rebecca Serwa, a trader dealing in mattresses in Assin-Fosu and a resident of Assin-Nyankumasi.

The convicts are residents of Fete-Kakraba and Kasoa-Opeikuma.

According to the prosecutor, the convicts conspired to steal and travelled from Kasoa to Assin-Fosu to steal from traders, shops, and vulnerable people.

He said on Friday, July 01, at about 1600 hours, Madam Serwa received the convicts in her shop in a brisk attempt to buy mattresses, but as Owusu pretentiously bargained with her, Opanka pulled one of the mattresses to divert Madam Serwa’s attention.

The Prosecutor said in the process, Opanka dipped his hand into Madam Serwa’s handbag and stole her GH¢1,500.00 after which they left with the excuse to withdraw money from their mobile money account but never returned.

Hours later, Madam Serwa realised her money had been stolen and reported to the police.

The two were arrested when a witness in the case spotted them in town later and raised the alarm.