Two Men Jailed For Stealing, Possessing Arms And Ammunition

A Ho Circuit Court has sentenced two men into prison custody in hard labour for stealing and illegally possessing arms and ammunitions.

Nervis Otu-Laryea, 33, and Muntaka Mubarak, 37, were arrested on July 06, last year, at Vakpo in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region by a Police Patrol team, who found a total of 27 brand new mobile phones, two Toshiba laptop computers, and three loaded pistols during a search on a Toyota Corolla salon car with registration number AC 1621-18 which the two were driving.

Police said also onboard the vehicle was a third suspect, Ebenezer Osei,38, of which all three were handed over to the Volta Regional Police Command, who after investigation where Nervis and Muntaka initially claimed ownership of the mobile phones and the laptop.

Police said an identification parade prompted the owner of an electronic appliances shop in Mamfe Akuapem in the Eastern Region to identify the mobile phones and laptops belonging to him.

The victim later told the Court how Nervis Otu Laryea had visited the shop during its debut on July 1, and detailed the subsequent visits, and the break in on July 4.

The shop owner reported that a total of 60 mobile phones, two flat screen televisions, and the laptops were stolen.

Prosecuting, Chief Superintendent, Mr Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo told the court that Nervis attempted to bribe the Police Patrol team during the stop and search and was also the Police noticed some inconsistencies in his account of the ownership of the vehicle, whose documents failed to produce.

Mr Akolgo said the patrol unit also retrieved 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition stashed together with the three pistols in a compartment within the trunk of the vehicle.

He said Nervis was charged and convicted for possessing arms and ammunition, possessing a stolen car, and stealing, all of which, he pleaded not guilty.

According to reports Muhammed Muntaka also pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor, heard before sentencing counsel for the accused, who prayed the court for mitigation. which was opposed by Mr Akolgo, who in turn prayed the court to administer a “severe and consequential” sentence that would help deter others from such acts.

Mr Datsomor, said although the mitigation plea was tenable, he was mandated to help purge society of stealing, which was increasing in frequency, and therefore potential offenders must be deterred.

He thus handed Nervis Otu Laryea a three-year sentence for possessing arms and ammunition, ten years for dishonestly receiving and possessing a stolen car, and also ten years for stealing, all with hard labor, and would run concurrently.

The court convicted and sentenced Mubarak also to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.