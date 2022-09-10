Two miners killed by elephants in southern Tanzania

Two miners were killed by elephants Thursday evening in Tanzania’s southern region of Lindi, police said Friday.

Pili Omari Mande, the Lindi regional police commander, said the two miners were attacked by a herd of elephants on their way home from a mining area at Mihima hills in Liwale district.

Mande said the elephants with their calves trampled the miners to death, and the bodies of the deceased were discovered by a cyclist.

“The elephants attacked the miners after their calves made loud, high-pitched sounds,” she said.

Mande urged people to take precautionary measures against wild animals in Liwale district that stray from the Nyerere National Park. Enditem