Two MPs seek to amend Legal Profession Act, 1960

Two law-makers have submitted a memo to the Clerk of Parliament requesting the Legislative Drafting Office to draft, for subsequent submission to the Speaker, a Bill to amend the Legal Professions Act, 1960, Act 32.

Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, and Mr Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu, MP for Madina, in the memo, sought to exclude the Chief Justice as well as other justices of the Supreme Court from the General Legal Council (GLC).

The memo, made available to the Ghana News Agency, seeks a redefinition of the functions of the GLC and the provision for reforms in legal education such that accredited faculties of law with requisite facilities would be licensed to run professional law courses.

It called for redefining of related matters to give effect to Article 37(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 37(1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that the State shall endeavor to secure and protect a social order founded on the ideals and principle of freedom, equality, justice, probity, and accountability as enshrined in Chapter 5 of this Constitution; and in particular, the State shall direct its policy towards ensuring every citizen has equality of rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law.