Two on GHC50,000.00 bail over cause of harm

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties each, to two persons who allegedly caused harm to a driver.

Richard Otoo, alias Kofi mason and Benjamin Metrified, alias Scenario, denied conspiring to cause harm to Nii Tackie Nunoo.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah ordered them to return to court on December 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, one Shaibu, their accomplice, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court that Nunoo, the complainant, was a driver whereas Otoo, 32, and Amarteifio, 30, both the accused persons, were mason and unemployed respectively.

They all reside at Odorkor, with the accused persons, said to be members of a group fond of terrorising people of Odorkor and its environs.

The prosecution said in May 2021, one Ayaa, a group member of the accused persons unlawfully seized the motorbike of a young man and with the timely intervention of the complainant, Police arrested the said Ayaa and the motorbike was retrieved.

It said Otoo, after knowing that the complainant caused the arrest of Ayaa, got offended and threatened to stab the complainant with a knife.

The prosecution said the complainant reported a case of threat to the Police but Otoo absconded and evaded Police arrest.

It said on May 28, 2021, the complainant was in the company of two others, witnesses, going home and on reaching Akatami, a suburb of Odorkor, the accused persons and Shaibu, yet to be arrested, intentionally and unlawfully attacked them with cutlasses and knives and subjected them to severe beatings.

They inflicted cutlass wounds on the body of the complainant and as a result, one of his molar teeth removed, the Court heard.

The prosecution said the complainant bled profusely and was rushed to a hospital.

It said a complaint was lodged witg the Police and on November 1 and 5, 2022, the accused persons were arrested.

After the investigation, they were charged with the offence.