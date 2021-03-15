Evanex Foundation, in partnership with Medeama Fm, a local radio station based in Tarkwa, have presented medical supplies to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital to enhance healthcare delivery at the facility.

The items included wheelchairs, air-conditioners, hospital beds, ceiling fans and student mattress.

Handing over the items, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evanex Foundation, Mr Evans Ghartey, said the donation was to augment the facility’s inadequate medical supplies.

“Patients normally go through the challenging moment when they visit the hospital to seek medical attention, hence I am using what God has blessed me to support the health and educational sectors,” he stated.

The CEO of Medeama FM, Mrs Rose Armah, on her part emphasized that aside from educating, informing and entertaining the public, it was their corporate social responsibility to help the government improve on the economy.

Mrs Armah entreated authorities of the hospital to use the items to provide better health care for patients who visit the facility for treatment.

Nana Kwaku Eyan, chief of Bogrekrom, also pledged to purchase more wheelchairs for the hospital.

Alhaji Abass Kamasa, the administrator of Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, who received the items expressed appreciation to the donors and appealed to individuals and institutions to extend their goodwill to the hospital.