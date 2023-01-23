Two Organizations Give Hwidiem Schools New Look

Some schools in Hwidiem and Morso in the Asante Akyem District have received facelifts, following a painting exercise by two organizations.

Under the auspices of the desk of Nana Amo Kantikrau, Nkosuohene of Hwidiem, KnB Painters in collaboration with First Page Foundation undertook the painting project at Adomfe Roman Catholic Primary School, Morso Presbyterian Primary, Obenimase Methodist Primary , Hwidiem M.A. Pre-school, Hwidiem Methodist Primary and Junior High Schools.

The painting of the Hwidiem M.A. Pre-school was done with a donation from Shoot The Stars Foundation in honor and memory of the late US pop star Bashar Barack Jackson, who was murdered in February 2020.

According to Nana Amo Kentikrau, an American African and Director of KnB Painters, the painting project is part of their contribution towards the improvement of education in the area.

He was of the belief that, the beauty of the school facility helps psychologically in building the learning capacity of pupils, while raising their morale to become great leaders in the future.

“When children learn in a nice environment, their psyche is well developed as compared to those in dilapidated buildings or low grade surroundings,” he noted.

He said the project is his personal and the contributions of the other organizations towards the improvement of education in the country, hoping that other individuals and organizations would emulate it in other localities.

Known in private life as James Carl Kennedy, Nana Amo Kantikrau has undertaken several development projects in the Hwidiem Township and surrounding areas, including donation of computers to various schools in the Asante Akim area, the building of a computer laboratory at Hwidiem Methodist School.

He has also constructed toilet facilities for some schools and communities, in addition to water projects. His benevolence has seen him pay the school fees of several pupils in the communities.

This painting of the Hwidiem M.A. Pre-school got support from the Shoot The Stars Foundation in memory of the late pop star, Bashar Barack Jackson, who was tragically shot dead in February 2020 in the US.

Nana Kantikrau believes the education of the young African is one of the means of empowering and emancipating them from the effects of slavery and positioning them to take up their positions in life.

He appealed to African Americans (American-Africans as he calls them) to support his initiative to paint more schools in the country to give them the befitting look for pupils and students to learn well.

He has initiated the company KnB through a partnership with Mr. Collins Obeng Agyare, an entrepreneur, for the manufacture of several products such as soap, hair creams, mosquito spray, floor and tiles cleaners , among other, as part of his job creation projects.