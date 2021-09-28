Two Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured by gunfire during clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank on Tuesday, Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli military conducted a raid early in the morning in the village of Qabatiya in the Jenin region of the West Bank, according to the media. During the operation, the IDF broke into the homes of two Palestinian political prisoners and ransacked them, Wafa said, citing Palestinian security sources.

Qabatiya residents clashed with the IDF forces and several undercover officers involved in detaining Palestinian activists, and the Israeli soldiers opened fire, injuring two young Palestinian protesters, Wafa said. The IDF were reportedly firing tear gas and sound bombs, as well as rubber-coated steel rounds and live bullets.

The injured Palestinians were hospitalized.

The IDF confirmed to Sputnik that Israeli forces had to open fire on Palestinians who started rioting and throwing Molotov cocktails at the soldiers during an operation in Qabatiya.

“During the night operation, Palestinian rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, including several improvised explosive devices, and fired shots. In response, the soldiers used crowd control equipment and firearms,” the IDF said.

The military found an M16 rifle, cartridges and additional equipment in some Palestinian homes in the course of the operation, according to the statement. The IDF said it suspected that the weapons were intended for terrorist purposes.