Two persons arrested over electoral disturbances

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects at Anyinam in connection with electoral disturbances.

In a press statement shared on the Ghana Police Service’s Facebook Page, it said Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin were also held over damage caused to property during the Atiwa East National Demicratic Congress’ Constituency elections on October 23, 2022.

The suspects, it said, allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some property and also disturb the peace of the area.

The statement said the suspects were currently in Police custody assisting investigation whilst efforts were underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.