Two persons remanded over theft

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons into Police custody for stealing and abetment of crime.

The accused persons are: Anthony Abeiku, a 22-year-old fuel attendant, and Mahuya Ibrahim, a 65-year-old scrap dealer.

An accomplice in the case, one Ahmed, is currently on the run and has also been charged with three counts of stealing and abetment of crime. They all pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned to January 16, 2023.

Earlier, the defence counsel prayed to the court for bail.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor opposed to the grant of bail for the accused persons.

The prosecution argued that, Abeiku was an ex-convict, who, allegedly had been involved in series of criminal cases and also, would be a flight risk, when granted bail.

He prayed that, the accused persons be remanded into Police Custody to assist Police to conclude investigations.

The trial judge, Mrs Kizita Naa Quashie, upheld the prosecution’s prayer.

The prosecution said, the complainant Parry Kwadwo Adade was a banker, who lived at Sakumono Estate whilst all the accused persons lived at Ashaiman.

It said on June 7, 2022, Mr Adade returned from work and noticed that someone had broken into his room.

The prosecution said Mr Adade also realised that his items, including one 55 inches Samsung TV, worth GHC 5,000.00, a 40 inches TV worth GHC 3,500.00, a Dell Laptop worth GHC 5,000.00, a Tablet valued at GHC 2,000.00 and three wrist watches with GHC 3,000.00 had been stolen.

It said, Mr Adade reported to the Police at the Sakumono District branch and investigation was conducted into the matter with messages sent across in search of the suspects.

The prosecution said, on December 24, 2022, Abeiku, who had finished his prison term at Nsawam Prison, was arrested for partaking in series of robbery and stealing cases with Ahmed within Accra, Ashaiman, and Tema and its environs.

It said the accused admitted his offence and also disclosed that Ahmed had been involved in many criminal cases and had been held in other Police stations after his return from Nsawam Prison some months ago.

The prosecution said Ibrahim admitted that, he had been a regular buyer from Abeiku and Ahmed’s stolen goods after “operation”.

It said the case was still under investigation as the accused persons were assisting the Police to trace their accomplices, check other places they had operated, victims and the whereabouts of the stolen items.